Instagram finally has a solution for feed-clogging multiple posts

Instagram is often the sharing app of choice for holiday photos or those taken on scenic weekends away. However, there’s always a certain amount of self consciousness when adding multiple filtered photos at a time.

No worries though, it appears as if Instagram has a solution brewing for multiple posters and followers who often enjoy them.

Albums have been spotted in the latest beta release of Instagram for Android. That means users might soon be able to post several photos that can be swiped through one at a time.

For those posting, it’ll involve long pressing on a photo and then tapping to select up to 10 images or videos.

According to Droid-Life reporter Philip Chang, It’ll be possible to add individual photos and effects to each and every one of them.

The feature doesn’t work particularly well in the beta version, but it’s sure to be resolved by the time Instagram pushes albums out to the main app.

Once in place, it might go a long way towards resolving the annoyance caused by Instagram’s non-sequential timeline feature.

Will this make Instagram more tolerable to use for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.