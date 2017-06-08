Injustice 2 is getting an all new fighter next week

After weeks of subtle teasing, NetherRealm Studios has announced that Red Hood is coming to Injustice 2 next week.

The news was confirmed during NetherRealm’s most recent WatchTower stream on its Twitch channel.

Red Hood will be launching on PS4 and Xbox One for owners of the Injustice 2 Deluxe Edition and Fighter Pack 1 DLC on June 13.

Players with the standard version of the brutal DC fighter will have to wait an additional week to purchase Red Hood all on his lonesome.

Injustice 2 is easily one of the finest fighters of 2017, earning an impressive 9/10 in Simon Miller’s review:

“While Injustice 2 may not surprise to any great degree, it’s very well put together and it's a joy for anyone who’s a fan of DC or fighting games in general. If you’ve put any time into Mortal Kombat you know what you’re going to get, but that’s no bad thing. A top series in its own right now, the future's very bright for Batman and friends smacking the hooha out of each other. Happy days…”

