Infamous 4: Where could it go next?

It’s hard to believe that Sucker Punch’s Infamous: Second Son launched on PS4 more than three years ago. One of the first big exclusives for Sony’s console, it gave players the opportunity to explore a stylish open world with awesome superpowers. All things considered, it was a great adventure with some truly gorgeous visuals. Although, it didn’t quite reach the heights of its predecessors.

If Sucker Punch is working on another entry in its superhero series, we know exactly what we’d love to see. TrustedReviews has compiled all the latest news, rumours, trailers, gameplay and more for Infamous 4.

What is Infamous 4?

We know very little about Infamous 4 so far. Will it continue the story of lovable rogue Delsin Rowe, following the *spoilers* tragic passing of his brother towards the end of Second Son? His character had a ton of potential, and we’d love to see it expanded upon in a sequel.

Infamous 4 release date – When is it coming out?

It's unlikely to be coming our way anytime soon, with rumours suggesting that Sucker Punch's next game will be a brand-new IP. But that's not to say that a sequel is off the table altogether.

E3 2017 would be the perfect time to spill the beans if Infamous 4 is in the works.

Infamous 4 wish list – What we’d love to see

Take advantage of PS4 Pro

Despite launching over three years ago, Infamous: Second Son is still a beautiful game to look at. A dynamic open world filled with unique NPCs and fluorescent particle effects, Delsin’s powers took great advantage of Sony’s burgeoning hardware. Now that PS4 Pro is out in the wild, we seriously want to see the Infamous series on a more powerful console.

We’ve already seen the likes of Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us: Remastered putting the newly released system to brilliant use. HDR and 4K checkerboarding should make for a visually spectacular package once Infamous 4 rolls around.

An improved setting

Be honest, Infamous: Second Son’s adaptation of Seattle was a little miserable. The dingy backstreets and rain-drenched cityscape was a joy to climb upon and looked lovely, but it simply wasn’t very fun to explore outside of the story missions. Side activities were little more than repetitive combat trials and gimmicky mini-games with little to no substance.

We want Infamous 4 to break new ground with a setting that strikes a new standard in terms of size and scope. When compared to the likes of other PS4 exclusives such as Uncharted 4 and Bloodborne, the world of previous Infamous games feel miniscule. They’re still great fun, but simply don’t match up to their contemporaries.

A better morality system

Infamous: Second Son has an entertaining morality system, although it was limited to being incredibly good or downright evil. Settling for a neutral middle-ground felt pointless, as you were stuck with hardly any worthwhile powers to upgrade. Cut-scenes also saw Delsin acting like a goody-two-shoes or an obnoxious asshat. At times, it felt jarring and unconvincing, lessening the impact of a generic yet entertaining narrative.

One way to remedy such a transparent system could be through the addition of dialogue choices for the player. The Witcher 3 had you forming Geralt’s moral compass as you progressed. Even Mass Effect: Andromeda evolved that series' morality system to include a healthy shade of grey to the mix, so that the choices you made in the opening moments didn't dictate every move until the credits rolled. None of your words were guided by red/blue options indicating the consequence of each word. Sucker Punch needn’t hold our hand, and may improve its narrative as a result.

Two playable characters

Infamous: Second Son had a fantastic expansion in the form of Infamous: First Light. You played as Fetch, a rebellious young woman with superpowers of her own. Despite its brevity, First Light was an excellent glimpse of Sucker Punch’s capabilities outside of its usual framework. It told a tragic story of death, betrayal and eventual triumph for Fetch. She’s a great character, and would work well alongside Delsin Rowe if Infamous 4 becomes a reality.

Two playable protagonists could also lend the moment-to-moment gameplay an essential dose of variety. Having two suites of unique superpowers to experiment with and upgrade would make switching between the two an event to look forward to. That is, so long as they're both perfectly capable of dishing out some damage and navigating the open world.

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

Would you like to see Infamous 4 in the future? Let us know in the comments.