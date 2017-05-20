Indy 500 2017 Qualifying Live Stream: Times and how to watch on UK TV

Hoping to watch this year’s Indy 500? Here’s all you need to know to catch the action from the 101st Indianapolis 500 live on TV and online.

This year’s Indy 500 is particularly noteworthy as McLaren-Honda F1 driver Fernando Alonso is skipping the Monaco Grand Prix to race for Andretti Autosport in the event.

Here’s how to watch…

When is the Indy 500 2017? What times does the race start?

The Indy 500 event is split over two weekends. The main Indy 500 race isn’t until May 28, 2017, but you can catch qualifying this weekend.

On Saturday, May 20, the first round of qualifying takes place between 16:00 and 22:50 (BST). All 33 cars will submit two consecutive timed laps each.

Then on Sunday, May 21, the 24 cars who placed in positions 10 through to 33 will take part in Group 1 Qualifying, which runs from 19:45 to 21:45 (BST).

Afterwards, the fastest nine cars from the first qualifying round will take part in the Fast Nine Shootout, which takes place between 22:00 and 22:45 (BST) on Sunday.

These positions will be the ones used for the main May 28 race.

Image Credit: BT Sport

How to watch the Indy 500 2017 online and on TV

Unfortunately, while the early practice sessions were available on YouTube for free, you’ll have to pay to watch the qualifying rounds, as well as the main race.

If you’re watching via Sky, you’ll need the correct subscription to access BT Sport ESPN (channels 426/458).

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, you can livestream the entire race at the BTSport.com website:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the BT Sport mobile app:

To subscribe to BT Sport, head to BT’s Products and Services website:

