Retro handheld console, the Spectrum ZX Vega+, has had its crowdfunding campaign suspended by Indiegogo.

The crowdfunding company confirmed to TrustedReviews it has halted the Clive Sinclair-backed project, which means it can no longer receive pledges for financial backing.

According an Indiegogo spokesperson, the delay in delivering the product and a lack of communication from the company behind the project was to blame for the campaign being pulled.

The Retro Computers Limited company responsible for the campaign initially said the Spectrum ZX Vega+ was due to go into production in the summer of 2016, but backers of the project have not yet received the product.

Indiegogo says it asked for more communication from Retro Computers Limited, but its requests weren't met with an adequate response. The company wouldn't confirm whether the project was cancelled or temporarily suspended.

The Spectrum ZX Vega+ campaign managed to gain more than £513,000 ($624,000) in funding, achieving its crowdfunding target, before it was halted by Indiegogo.

On the Indiegogo page for the project, the product is described as "the world’s only hand-held LCD games console with 1,000 licensed games inside that can also connect to your TV."

The BBC has reported the developments, but claims the group behind the project asked the outlet not to publish any stories due to "threats of violence" against staff.

Retro Computers Limited founder David Levy issued a statement that said: "Following a credible threat of violence against personnel of Retro Computers Limited, including threats made as recently as last night, we asked [technology desk editor] Leo Kelion and the BBC to refrain from publishing a story we believe to be factually inaccurate and might put people at risk of physical harm, alarm and distress.

"Since December 2016 the BBC have formally been on notice that this is a police matter, and we ask that the BBC and Mr Kelion do not compromise the police investigation."

The BBC says it delayed publication of its article to give managing director Suzanne Martin time to produce evidence of the claimed threats.

However, according to the report, no such evidence was forthcoming, with backers criticising Retro Computers Limited after not receiving the product – or any response to requests for more information from the company.

Ms Martin reportedly told the BBC unexpected issues with the console buttons were to blame for the delay, following the outlet's refusal to provide a copy of its report prior to publication.

She said: "In November, we identified an improvement we believed was essential to the Vega+ gaming experience.

"An improvement that would make the feel of the product far better, including a correction in the design of one of the buttons, making it more robust and able to withstand the rigours of extended game-play. We also wanted to make sure we did justice to the Sinclair legacy."

"This change has caused a brief delay, and we are truly sorry about that, but we needed this time to improve the product, and we have now completed the necessary revisions, and we are delighted to announce that we will ship the first units in February 2017."

TrustedReviews has reached out to Retro Computers Limited for comment.

WATCH: NES Classic Mini unboxing

Let us know what you think of the latest developments in the comments.