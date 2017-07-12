Hyperloop One has successfully completed its first full systems test, albeit at a relatively pedestrian 70 miles per hour.

The company, which wants passengers to one day traverse continents while magnetically levitated in a vacuum, was able to send a kart-like vehicle along a portion of its Nevada DevLoop test track for 5.6 seconds.

Hyperloop One hopes the completed project will reach near-supersonic speeds upwards of 700mph and the successful May 12 test is the first, important step towards that goal.

As well as revealing the completed test, the company has also shared images of the new pods (above) that’ll house passengers as they whiz through the tubes (via The Verge).

Related: Elon Musk's craziest predictions

“Hyperloop One has accomplished what no one has done before by successfully testing the first full scale Hyperloop system,” co-founder Shervin Pishevar says.

“By achieving full vacuum, we essentially invented our own sky in a tube, as if you’re flying at 200,000 feet in the air.”

By the time of the next field test, the company hopes it will reach speeds of 250mph, along a larger section of track, as it builds towards the eventual goal of 700mph

You can check out the full scale system test in the video below:

And here’s another video featuring an on-board camera:

Hyperloop One, which is based on an idea originally conceived by Elon Musk, is now conducting feasibility tests throughout Europe, including the UK.

Just last month it unveiled plans for a London to Edinburgh route that would reach its destination in just 50 minutes.

Josh Giegel, the co-founder of Hyperloop One, said: "We're looking forward to showcasing our technology and believe that Europe is the perfect region for one of the world's first Hyperloop systems."

Will the Hyperloop ever come to fruition and change the way we travel? Share your thoughts in the comments below.