iMac Pro: Apple reveals monster VR-ready desktop

Apple has just unleashed the new iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac computer ever made.

The new iMac Pro, announced at WWDC alongside macOS High Sierra, takes the form of a 27-inch, Space Grey (that's a new colour!) iMac. And it's the computing version of the kitchen sink in terms of processing and graphics hardware.

So what’s it packing?

iMac Pro specs

At its most basic, the iMac Pro is a high-end workstation. This means the lowest-cost model – a mere $4999 – gets one of Intel’s top-end Xeon CPUs with a minimum of eight CPU cores, all the way up to 18 cores. That’s a monstrous specification, but keep in mind that Xeon processors are more sedate than the rip-roaring 18-core Core i9 chips announced at Computex last week. Still, for multi-threaded tasks such as rendering and audio production, this thing is an absolute whizzkid.

The graphics department is a real treat as well. In fact, the GPU tech is so cutting-edge that we don’t even know what the exact specification will be. That’s because it’s using AMD’s latest Vega graphics architecture, which isn’t even out yet. It’s toting 11 teraflops (trillion floating point operations per section) of GPU power, which is far and away the most powerful graphics chip ever seen in an all-in-one PC. You’ll get up to 16GB of high-bandwidth memory with your graphics chip, and up to 128GB of ultra-reliable error correcting code (ECC) memory.

All this has been made possible by a new thermal design, which Apple says increases cooling capacity by 80% over the standard iMacs.

SSDs are configurable up to 4TB, with a maximum read speed of 3GB/s. That’s even faster than the storage used on the latest MacBook Pros.

On the back, Apple has added four ThunderBolt 3 connectors for ultra-high-end peripherals, and on the front is a 27-inch 5K display that ticks all the boxes when it comes to colour coverage, including the moviemaker-friendly DCI P3 colour gamut. There’s also 10Gbps Ethernet, a rare thing indeed on computers, and 10 times faster than your standard gigabit Ethernet found on most other PCs.

In case you couldn’t keep track, Apple put together a handy graphic of all its favourite new features for this high-end device. It starts at $4999, like we said, but we can’t even fathom how much a top-end model will cost.

The iMac Pro will launch in December. Keep checking back to this story for all the latest info.

Are you impressed by the new iMac Pro?