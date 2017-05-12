If you want an iPhone 8, you’d better start saving now

We’ve been hearing for months that the iPhone 8 will be the most expensive mainstream smartphone ever, but our wallets aren’t quite ready for the latest estimates.

Today a Goldman Sach’s analyst predicted the top-end, 256GB iPhone 8 will cost a whopping $1,099.

Simona Jankowski says the only other storage option will be 128GB and that’ll be $999 (via 9to5Mac).

Given US tech firms have taken to switching the currency symbols rather than adjusting the numbers post-Brexit vote, these figures (if accurate) are probably what Brits can expect to pay in pounds sterling.

Although some are better connected, with better track records, we tend to take analysts' predictions with a pinch of the proverbial sodium chloride.

However, it seems pretty certain the 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 will be more expensive than its counterparts.

It is expected to come with a larger, 5.8-inch OLED display, a new glass-encased body and wireless charging, which is likely to bump the price up a bit.

The rumoured iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s are likely to maintain the current price points, while the premium iPhone 8 will be priced accordingly.

Recent reports have suggested the iPhone 8’s availability may be extremely limited heading into 2018, so there’s plenty of time to start saving.

Is any smartphone worth this much? Share your thoughts in the comments below.