If the iPhone 8 looks like this, we're sold

The iPhone 8 is still several months away, but we've already heard a ton of rumours about the 10th anniversary Apple handset.

As with other phones this year, such as the LG G6 (and probably the Galaxy S8, too), Apple is rumoured to be removing the home button on the upcoming iPhone.

That should give it ample room to increase the screen size and reduce the bezels – yet another rumour we're hearing about the phone that follows the trend of other flagship designs this year.

Now, digital artist Oscar Luna Martinez (via) has produced a concept design based on all the rumblings we've been hearing in recent months – and it's very impressive.

The concept shows off a phone with a bezel at the top but none at the bottom, with the home button integrated into the display.

Picking up on rumours that the screen will be an almost full-face affair, Martinez's design shows a display that reaches right to the edges of the phone.

Some analysts have predicted Apple will make use of curved OLED technology on the iPhone 8, though a recent report from Nikkei Asian Review has it that the company will use OLED but the curves will be 'gentler' than on Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge.

Martinez looks to have gone with that particular report when creating his concept, and we have to say, the gentler curves look pretty great.

Seeing as the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X if some reports are accurate) will be the tenth anniversary handset for Apple, the designer has also included an image of the concept alongside the 2007 iPhone 2G.

It's interesting to see how the phone has developed design-wise over the years, and if Martinez's concept is on the money, it looks like Apple will be able to retain the phone's overall design language while making it look distinctly modern. In other words, we hope Apple is taking notice here.

The iPhone 8 will likely arrive around September/October, with some analysts predicting Apple will launch three handsets.

Two of these are said to be iterative updates in the form of the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, while the third will be the big overhaul fans have been waiting for.

Of course, all of this is unconfirmed at this point, with Apple giving little to nothing away about its plans.

Let us know what you think of the design in the comments.