Laptop flight ban is ‘not acceptable’, says IATA chief

US and UK governments are being asked to find an alternative to the wide-ranging ban on laptops and tablets in aircraft cabins.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 265 airlines, wants passengers to be allowed to take them on board and its CEO and director general Alexandre de Juniac warned the current plan is not viable in the long term (via).

“With the measures now in place, our passengers and member airlines are asking valid questions. Why don’t the US and the UK have a common list of airports? How can laptops be secure in the cabin on some flights and not others, including flights departing from the same airport? And surely there must be a way to screen electronic equipment effectively?,” De Juniac said. “The current situation is not acceptable and will not maintain the all-important confidence of the industry or of travellers. We must find a better way. And governments must act quickly.”

The IATA wasn’t finished there either and told of the frustration that neither government consulted them before rolling out their respective bans.

Airlines are feeling the brunt of passenger frustration at the ban, which basically bans devices larger than smartphones from being carried in the cabin.

The US is not allowing items on board flights departing a number of Middle Eastern and North African countries whereas the UK’s ban is limited to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

In the mean time, Emirates has brought in a service that allows business travellers to use their laptops and tablets right up the gate.

It remains very unclear how long this ban will last as it relates to an unspecified terrorist threat and plenty of observers are worried its length will be indefinite, much like the one on liquids.

Has this ban affected you? Let us know in the comments section below.