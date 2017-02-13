Huawei Watch 2 will be revealed this month, CEO seemingly confirms

Google’s Android Wear 2.0 operating system is set to gain another major partner this month in the shape of the Huawei Watch 2.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu seemingly confirmed the successor to the Huawei Watch it announced two years ago at MWC 2015 and released into the wild that September.

The post on Weibo (via GSMArena) references the Huawei Watch 2 by name, along with a tag line ‘made for free spirits.’

The post also features and image of an athlete on the move will looking at a wrist worn device, suggesting it’ll be more like the LG Watch Sport than the Style iteration.

That image, presumable of the Huawei Watch 2, also features the same marketing spiel.

Earlier rumours suggested the watch would also come loaded with cellular capabilities, which would also play into the tag line, as well as a 'sportier design.'

Huawei is set for a bumper MWC with the P10 and P10 Plus flagships expected to make an appearance.

Can Android Wear 2.0 steal the show at MWC 2017? Share your thoughts below.