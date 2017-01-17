Everything you need to know about the Huawei P10

The Huawei P10 release date draws ever closer and, with a press conference now just weeks away, the rumours have become interminable. Here’s what you need to know, including the Huawei 10 specs, features, news, price and more – and what about the Huawei P10 Lite, too?

Huawei has consistently impressed us with flagship smartphones, and so it’s no surprise that the tech world is excited to see what the Huawei P10 has to offer. The Chinese tech giant has already confirmed a press conference for the end of February where we’ll see a new “flagship device”, but the finer details remain a mystery.

We gave the Huawei P9 a 4/5 score in our original review, praising the phone’s dual-lens tech, solid performance, decent battery life and super-fast fingerprint scanner. We’re hoping that the Huawei P10 will be equally as impressive, and perhaps even better.

Fortunately, we’ve seen some leaks, and it’s not hard to speculate about what may be in store, so read on to find out all about the Huawei P10.

Huawei P10 Release Date UK & US – When will the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Lite come out?

We don’t have a confirmed release date for the Huawei P10, but we have a very good idea of when we’ll be able to get our hands on it. First, here’s a brief rundown of release dates for previous flagship Huawei smartphones:

Huawei P9 – April 29, 2016

Huawei P8 – April 15, 2015

Huawei P7 – June 7, 2014

Huawei P6 – June 18, 2013

The next big clue comes from Huawei itself: the company has invited journalists to a press conference at MWC 2017, Barcelona’s annual technology tradeshow. It takes place on Sunday, February 26, 2017, and kicks off at 14:00 local time. What’s interesting is that Huawei says it will host the “global unveiling of a new flagship device”, and will have CEO Richard Yu on hand to show off the new goods.

It would be incredibly surprising if the Huawei P10 wasn’t unveiled at this event, unless the company plans to reveal a brand-new range of flagship devices, rather than the ‘Ascend’-series phones we’ve seen to date.

It’s also worth remembering that just because the phone is announced at MWC 2017 doesn’t necessarily mean the release date will fall on the same day. Huawei may stick to its recent April launch pattern and save the retail release until then.

We could also see a Huawei P10 Lite handset, as is usually the case. However, there's no telling whether Huawei will opt to launch the phone alongside the Huawei 10 proper, or give the slimmed-down handset its own spin-off launch.

Huawei P10 Features – What’s new about the Huawei P10?

The Huawei P9 impressed us last year, so we have high hopes for 2017’s hardware revamp. Read on to find out what to expect.

Huawei P10 Design – More of the same?

We were happy to describe the Huawei P9 as the best-looking phone the company has ever made. It has a clear iPhone 6S-ish feel, with a metal unibody chassis and a near-bezel-free front.

Considering that the phone’s design was generally well received, we’d be surprised if it changed significantly with the Huawei P10. We haven’t heard many rumours about the phone’s design, which could indeed be a sign that not much is happening there.

Huawei P10 Specs – Screen, Camera, Battery Life and more

Screen: One design change may come in the form of a bigger display. A leaked benchmark (since disappeared) suggested that the screen would increase from 5.2 to 5.5 inches, bringing the phone’s display in line with the iPhone 7 Plus, at least in terms of size.

The benchmark also revealed that the handset’s screen may shift from a Full HD resolution (1,080 x 1,920 pixels) to a higher QHD resolution (1,440 x 2,560 pixels). The former would be 423ppi (pixels per inch), while the latter would be 534ppi, meaning the new phone display would be significantly more pixel-dense – if the leak is to be believed, of course. This may have just been a test handset, after all.

Specs: Performance is also set for a boost, with that same benchmark suggesting we’ll see a new 2.3GHz Kirin 960 system-on-a-chip. That’s a newer and more powerful chip than its predecessor, and is built by Huawei itself.

However, if Huawei does kit the Huawei P10 out with the Kirin 960, it could turn some hardware fiends off. That’s because the Kirin 960 is built on a 16nm manufacturing process, which is less efficient than the one used for Qualcomm’s 10nm Snapdragon 835 – that’s a new chip set to power many of this year’s flagships. Huawei will need to make sure the chip it puts in the Huawei P10 can compete with the Snapdragon 835, which could power handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

Other rumoured Huawei P10 specs include 6GB of RAM (up from 3/4GB), and a 256GB storage option along with the typical 32GB or 64GB option.

Camera: The Huawei P9 was notable by virtue of its dual camera – months before Apple followed suit with the iPhone 7 Plus. With dual-camera modules expected to grace the backsides of plenty of phones this year, we’d be surprised if the Huawei P10 didn’t take inspiration from its predecessor.

That said, in the aforementioned leaked benchmark, there were only two cameras mentioned – one with a 12-megapixel resolution, and one with an 8-megapixel resolution. They’re the same as the resolutions on the Huawei P9, but there was no mention of a third camera, which is mysterious.

In any case, we’re still expecting the Huawei P10 to retain its dual cameras, as they're a great selling point for a phone that might otherwise struggle to rack up publicity in the west.

One feature that was missing was optical image stabilisation, so adding that would be a worthy upgrade for Huawei to introduce.

Battery Life: Huawei bundled a 3,000mAh battery inside the Huawei P9, which we found performed well. In our review, we described how the phone managed “one to one-and-a-half day's usage” from a single charge:

“Regular use entailed taking and making a few calls, chatting on Hangouts throughout the day, sporadically checking my email and social media feeds, watching a couple of YouTube videos and intermittent music listening.”

We were also impressed by how the phone’s battery handled demanding tasks like video streaming and gaming, as well as its charging speed – about an hour or less.

Huawei could introduce a bigger battery in the Huawei P10, but it hardly seems necessary. A big incentive to include a larger cell would be the addition of a QHD display, which would be far more power hungry than a Full HD screen. Still, battery life is one of the most important metrics that consumers measure a handset by, so boosting battery life would be no bad move on Huawei’s part, even if it was at a slight expense of thickness.

We’re also expecting a USB-C connection again, as was the case with the Huawei P9.

Huawei P10 Software – Android Nougat or Android O?

The Huawei P10 is almost certainly going to run on Android 7.0 Nougat, rather than the now-outdated Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. This theory is particularly strengthened by the fact that the Huawei P9 has already begun receiving the Android Nougat update.

Nougat is a great version of Android, and landed as Google’s flagship mobile OS for 2016. It was also used as the debut software for the new Google Pixel smartphones. Some improvements included notification stacking, battery-life improvements, and an even flatter ‘material design’ aesthetic tweak, but most users will probably find the addition of a split-screen mode most useful. You can read all about the entire update in our Android Nougat review.

The third software option is Android O, which is an as-yet-unnamed software sequel to Nougat. It’s expected to be announced by Google in the spring, but probably won’t turn up on handsets until autumn. That’s why we’re not convinced the Huawei P10 will launch with Android O (Oreo?) on board, unless the phone launches very late in the year.

Another final software titbit is that the Huawei P10 will feature Amazon’s voice-controlled digital assistant, Alexa. Huawei confirmed this news at CES 2017, adding that it will also be Google Daydream-ready – that’s Google’s mobile VR platform.

Huawei P10 Price – How much will it cost?

When it launched, the Huawei P9 cost a hefty £449. That’s still cheaper than the price of flagship smartphones from Apple and Samsung at launch, but it’s a fair way above the £359 launch price of the Huawei P8.

Unfortunately, we’d be surprised if the price of the Huawei P10 was below £449. The pressure is on for Huawei to use competitive components in its phones, and so it probably won’t want to skimp on hardware. Plus, with post-referendum exchange rates playing havoc with the value of Sterling, there’s every chance that Brits will be faced with a pricier-than-usual Huawei P10.

Still, if it lands for below £500, it may still offer very good value for money – if the hardware is on point.

Should I wait for the Huawei P10?

Despite not being a household name in the west, Huawei phones have seriously impressed us in the past. There’s no reason why that trend shouldn’t continue in 2017, so if you’re holding out for a flagship in the next few months, it’s definitely worth waiting until Huawei’s February 26 press conference to see what the company has up its sleeve.

Still, you’ve got plenty of other choices, too. We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 to be announced at MWC 2017 next month, both of which may be worth your cash. And beyond that, we’re likely to see the iPhone 8, new Google smartphones, a new HTC flagship, and plenty more.

Otherwise, if you can’t be bothered to wait until next month (or potentially April) for a Huawei P10, you’ll probably enjoy the Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy S7, both of which scored highly in our reviews.

