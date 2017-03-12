Huawei P10 Problems: How to fix broken Wi-Fi, overheating and other issues

Got a Huawei P10 but struggling with some issues? We’ve rounded up the most common Huawei P10 problems that you might encounter, as well as some possible solutions.

1) Wi-Fi isn't working

There are countless reasons why your phone’s Wi-Fi internet might not be working. If you’re getting slow (or no) signal, here are a few options you can try.

First, unlock your phone and drag down from the top of the screen. You’ll be greeted with a quick-access settings menu. Hold down on the Wi-Fi icon and you’ll be taken to the Wi-Fi settings page. Use the toggle to turn Wi-Fi off and on again, then wait for two minutes and try your internet again.

If you’re still not getting any luck, try activating the Wi-Fi+ mode in the same menu. This mode allows for smart switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data for the best connection. Don’t forget that this will use cellular data, so make sure you’re on a phone tariff with sufficient data allowance.

Poor internet could also be a result of you simply being too far from your router. If you’re three rooms away from the Wi-Fi router, there’s every chance you’ll be getting dodgy speeds. Try moving closer and see if things improve. Alternatively, try turning your router off and on again – a sure-fire way to kickstart internet speeds.

2) Mobile internet isn't working

Just as with Wi-Fi, there are plenty of issues that could cause your cellular connection to stop working.

The obvious one is that you might be somewhere with bad signal. If you’re inside a building, deep in the countryside, in a basement, or anywhere where a phone mast might struggle to get signal to you, you could experience poor internet.

Similarly, large volumes of people can put pressure on masts too. So if you’re in a huge crowd of people, you might find your internet connection is throttled. There’s not much you can do here.

An easy trick to try and recapture signal is simply going into your settings and turning mobile data off and then on again. If you’re abroad, make sure you’ve got ‘Data Roaming’ turned on, too, otherwise you won’t be able to connect to networks. Sometimes you’ll need to call your operator to activate this feature at network-level too.

There’s also a chance you may have completely drained your monthly data allowance; check with your operator to make sure this isn’t the case. Usually they’ll text you, or let you check your usage via an app. The Huawei P10 has a built-in data tracker, so you should be able to see whether you’ve gone over the limit.

There’s also a ‘Data Saver’ mode on the Huawei P10 that lets you restrict the data usage, even on an app-by-app basis. This is great if you want to stop a rogue app from chewing through your entire allowance.

3) Phone performance is very slow

Generally, if your phone has slowed down significantly, it means it’s trying to do too many things at once.

A sure-fire remedy is to simply clear your open apps by going into your app drawer and swiping them away. Alternatively, try restarting your phone.

There are other methods you can try, too. In the ‘Memory’ section of your settings, there’s a ‘Storage Cleaner’ option that will rid your phone of unnecessary temporary files. You can also see how much RAM is being used – if you’re using nearly the entire 4GB then it might be worth shutting some apps down.

4) Home button/navigation is confusing

If you’ve just got a Huawei P10 and you’re confused about how to operate it, we don’t blame you. Huawei has introduced a quirky new control method that might baffle you.

The first navigation option is fairly standard; on-screen navigation buttons that allow you to go ‘Back’, ‘Home’, or open the ‘App Drawer’.

But this can be replaced with a system that uses the fingerprint scanner button instead. With that system, you’ll need to hold your finger down on the sensor to go ‘Home’, while a short tap will take you ‘Back’. And if you swipe from right to left, you’ll get to the ‘App Drawer’.

You can modify all of these settings in the ‘Navigation Key’ section of your settings.

5) Phone gets very warm, keeps overheating

There are plenty of reasons why your phone might be getting hot.

Firstly, make sure you don’t keep your phone anywhere warm. For instance, putting it under your pillow while you sleep is a really terrible idea, as is having it out in direct sunlight on a very hot day. Both are sure to send your phone’s temperature skyrocketing, which could cause damage to it (and you).

Your phone may also increase in temperature when charging. This is more likely to happen if you’re using it while charging, or you’re using a fast-charger (like the one supplied with the Huawei P10). Our advice would be to avoid using the Huawei P10 while charging, and to make sure the phone is on a flat, hard, cool surface when plugged in.

Pushing the processor and GPU to its limits will also increase temperature, just as you’d expect with any computer. For instance, if you’re running benchmarking apps or playing visually demanding games, your phone will probably get hot. Similarly, if you’re using the phone for a very long time, it may gradually increase in temperature.

You may also find that your phone gets warm when using mobile data rather than Wi-Fi – again, that’s down to the phone having to work harder to get things done.

The best advice is always to stop using your phone if you notice it getting very hot. Give it some time to cool off to avoid damage. If it becomes a very frustrating problem that impacts your user experience significantly, get in touch with Huawei directly.

6) Battery life draining too quickly

The Huawei P10 battery life isn’t exactly fantastic anyway, but there are several ways to reduce the burn.

For a start, if you know there's no Wi-Fi connection nearby then turn the Wi-Fi mode off in your settings. While Wi-Fi is more power efficient if you’re on it, the phone endlessly searching for nearby Wi-Fi will drain your cell if you’re not connecting to any of them.

You can also head into the ‘Battery’ area of your settings for some deep-dive options. You can activate several different levels of ‘Power Saving Mode’, and use the ‘Optimise’ feature to shut down unimportant processes.

There’s a screen resolution adjustment feature that lets you lower the display resolution to reduce power drain, and you can take the phone off automatic brightness and put it on the lowest setting if things are really dire.

It’s also worth checking out your power usage stats and seeing if any apps are particularly intensive. For instance, Facebook Messenger is notoriously power-hungry.

7) Some apps won’t uninstall

The Huawei P10 comes with plenty of apps installed as standard, most of which you won’t be able to remove. This is called 'bloatware', and it's fairly common on phones.

Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do about that. There’s an option to ‘Disable’ them so they won’t show up, but they’ll still be in your phone’s storage, clogging up space. Sorry, folks.

For normal apps, the way to uninstall them is to hold down on the icon until you can move it, then drag it to the top of the screen where it says ‘Uninstall’.

8) Still stuck? Contact Huawei directly

There’s no shortage of ways a smartphone can go wrong, and sometimes the best solution is to get in touch with the manufacturer directly.

If you’re having problems with the Huawei P10 in the UK, you’ll need to call 0800 088 6700. The line is open between 09:00 and 18:00 UK time on Monday through to Friday (except bank/public holidays).

Before calling, make sure to note down the IMEI and serial number of your device – you may be asked to provide it.

What do you think of the Huawei P10? Experienced any problems? Let us know in the comments.