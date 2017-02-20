Huawei P10 officially teased just days ahead of formal unveiling

This time next week MWC 2017 will be well underway, but Huawei seemingly can’t wait that long to show off its latest wares.

Instead, the Chinese smartphone maker has released an official teaser video for the inbound Huawei P10, offering a tantalising insight into the upcoming phone.

Although keeping the handset itself in the shadows, the new teaser video has formally name dropped the flagship unveiling, as well as making reference to its big brother, the previously leaked Huawei P10 Plus.

The teaser video, which is just seven seconds long, has confirmed the P10 will take an official bow during the company’s MWC press conference next Sunday, February 26.

With the Barcelona-based tech show to kick off properly the following day, the Sunday is set to see a number of key announcements made, with the likes of the LG G6 and even a revamped Nokia 3310 expected to make an appearance.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8 - What to expect

Although no mention of the wearable has been made in the latest teaser video, the Huawei P10 is also widely expected to be formally unveiled alongside an Android 2.0-packing Huawei Watch 2.

What the teaser video (above) has suggested is on the way, however, is a phone that will “Change the way you see colour.”

While this could be in reference to the 5.5-inch display with an eye-appeasing 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD resolution that’s been tipped to land aboard the P10, it’s also possible it could hint at the unusual handset colour schemes that have already been leaked.

Echoing recent premature outings, the video has hinted that silver and gold handsets will line up alongside more unusual purple, green and blue device options.

As well as a sizeable, impactful display, early P10 leaks have suggested the phone will pair the manufacturer’s own-brand Kirin 960 octa-core processor with a Mali-G71 CPU.

A phone about more than pure raw grunt, the P10 has also been tipped to build on its predecessor’s Leica-enhanced dual-camera configuration with a pair of 12-megapixel cameras on the back and a further 8-megapixel selfie shooter up front.

Better, not just bigger, the P10 Plus has previously been shown to sport a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge-inspired edge-encompassing display. We’ll know more come Sunday though.

WATCH: This is what you can expect from MWC 2017

Would you buy a green smartphone let us know in the comments below.