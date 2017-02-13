Huawei P10 confirmed and could focus on selfie-lovers

Huawei has confirmed the forthcoming launch of its P10 flagship phone for this month’s MWC 2017 expo.

In a teaser video published on Monday, the Chinese firm said the “P10 is coming” with the description text “Barcelona. 26.02.17. Stay tuned…”

The short, 20-second clip features a “change how the world sees you” tease which isn’t too difficult to decipher if you're au fait with last year's launch.

2016’s Huawei P9 users introduced a dual-lens camera on the rear of the device alongside the tag line “change how you see the world.”

The reversal of the slogan suggests Huawei will give the front-facing snapper the same dual-lens treatment, which would go over well with selfie lovers.

It is also thought the P10 will be joined by a larger P10 Plus at Huawei’s MWC event, previously described by the company as the “global unveiling of a new flagship device.”

In the last few leaks the P10 has been tipped as an affordable flagship smartphone, costing as little as £410 in the United Kingdom, rising to £665 for the highest end model.

Rumours have also suggested the display size may jump to 5.5-inches and the resolution may change from FHD to QHD with a pixel density of 534ppi.

In terms of CPU, it is likely to feature Huawei’s own 2.3GHz Kirin 960 system-on-a-chip with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

Regardless, we’re almost certain to see the phone run Android 7.0 out of the box.

