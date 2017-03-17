Trending:

Huawei P10 Lite gets surprise announcement, already on sale

Huawei has finally (and quietly) launched the Huawei P10 Lite, a budget version of the new Huawei P10 smartphone.

In a press release sent out this morning, Huawei revealed that the new Huawei P10 Lite would be available to pre-order starting today, March 17. The handset will set you back a wallet-coddling £299, which is a fair whack cheaper than the £599 Huawei P10 proper.

So what do you get for your money? Well the specs are decidedly mid-range, with the Huawei P10 Lite featuring a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Huawei’s own Kirin 658 chipset (16nm, octa-core), and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Huawei is making much of the battery capabilities of the P10 Lite, promising fast-charging for the 3,000mAh cell inside. According to Huawei, you’ll get 43% charge in just 30 minutes, two hours of video payback from a 10 minute charge, and a full charge in just over 90 minutes.

The phone, which runs on Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 Android skin, boasts a “minimalist” design with a slim 1.21mm bezel and Midnight Black/Platinum Gold colour options.

You can pre-order the phone right now from EE, Vodafone, and Carphone Warehouse, with the actual release date set for March 31.

