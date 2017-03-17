Huawei P10 Lite gets surprise announcement, already on sale

Huawei has finally (and quietly) launched the Huawei P10 Lite, a budget version of the new Huawei P10 smartphone.

In a press release sent out this morning, Huawei revealed that the new Huawei P10 Lite would be available to pre-order starting today, March 17. The handset will set you back a wallet-coddling £299, which is a fair whack cheaper than the £599 Huawei P10 proper.

So what do you get for your money? Well the specs are decidedly mid-range, with the Huawei P10 Lite featuring a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Huawei’s own Kirin 658 chipset (16nm, octa-core), and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Huawei is making much of the battery capabilities of the P10 Lite, promising fast-charging for the 3,000mAh cell inside. According to Huawei, you’ll get 43% charge in just 30 minutes, two hours of video payback from a 10 minute charge, and a full charge in just over 90 minutes.

The phone, which runs on Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 Android skin, boasts a “minimalist” design with a slim 1.21mm bezel and Midnight Black/Platinum Gold colour options.

You can pre-order the phone right now from EE, Vodafone, and Carphone Warehouse, with the actual release date set for March 31.

What do you think of the Huawei P10 Lite? Let us know in the comments.