Huawei P10 'leak' seemingly reveals curved screen, dual rear cameras

MWC 2017 is almost upon us, and there's a lot to look forward to, not least an expected new flagship from Chinese firm Huawei.

The company is thought to be gearing up for the launch of the Huawei P10, a follow-up to last year's impressive P9, and now it looks like we've got a decent idea of what the phone will look like.

Three new renders have appeared in China, (via GSMArena) which appear to show the P10 from various angles, revealing what looks to be a dual camera setup on the rear.

It's a feature that's long been mooted, and while the renders are far from confirmed as legitimate, they certainly look like plausible designs.

There's also a fingerprint scanner on the front of the device, which is significant as there's been much discussion about where Huawei is planning to place the sensor, with some reports claiming it would be added to the rear of the handset.

The renders seem to reveal the P10 will come with a dual curved-edge screen, too, with reduced bezels – a design feature which is set to be particularly popular in 2017.

Both the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 are tipped to arrive with a similar, almost full-face screen, and it seems, if the renders are indicative of the P10's final design, Huawei could follow suit.

The dual camera setup carries the same Leica branding as last year's P9, and the images also show a dual-LED flash and laser autofocus window.

Other expected features include a Kirin 960 chipset and a decent 6GB of RAM, though nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Which is also the case with these latest renders, so take them with a pinch of salt as there's no way to verify them for the time being.

We're expecting the P10 to debut at MWC 2017, which kicks off on February 26 so stay tuned for the latest.

