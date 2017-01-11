Huawei P10 launch imminent? Invites unveiled for MWC 2017 event

Mobile World Congress is still more than a month away, but the major players are already starting to make their plans known.

Chinese manufacturer Huawei has today sent out invites to a media event on February 26, where it will announce a new “flagship device.”

The smart money is on the rumoured Huawei P10, the successor to last year’s Leica-engineered, dual lens-toting, photography-focused P9.

A recent leak suggested that phone would offer a 5.5-inch QHD display, a boost over last year’s 5.2-inch FHD panel. The leaked screenshot also touted the latest version of Android and an updated version of the EMUI custom interface.

In terms of CPU the device is said to have an octa-ocre 2.3GHz Kirin 960 system-on-chip (SoC), 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Recent speculation has also suggested the device will be the latest to feature Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant built-in.

The Huawei P9, co-engineered by Leica, earned an 8/10 score from TrustedReviews. The dual camera system was praised, as was the solid performance and battery life.

Can Huawei go one better in 2017? Share your thoughts in the comments below.