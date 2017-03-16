Huawei P10 pre-orders go live – here's the best deal for most people right now

Pre-orders for the Huawei P10 are now live in the UK. Here are the best early deals and all the details you need to buy one online.

The follow up to 2016's excellent Huawei P9, the P10 is another seriously tempting handset from the Chinese outfit, and the good news is that you can now pre-order it in the UK.

Vodafone is first out of the gate, launching its Huawei P10 pre-order page, complete with a range of contract options.

There's some tasty tariffs on offer, too. Our favourite deal sees you pay just £10 upfront for the brand new device, with £42 a month (over 24 months) netting you unlimited calls and texts, plus a whopping 24GB monthly data allowance – including 2GB of inclusive roaming data.

That's a TCO (total cost of ownership) of just over £1,000 over two years, which is pretty damn reasonable given the hefty amount of data you're getting – unless you're tethering 24/7, you'll find it hard to go over.

The only downside to this deal is that you don't get any free Spotify or Sky Go bundled in like you do with some of Vodafone's other P10 packages, but it's my opinion that the gargantuan amount of data you get more than compensates for this – most people are likely to find it to be the best P10 deal around right now.

All of the UK's other major networks – EE, O2, and Three – have confirmed that they will range the P10, but have yet to send their pre-order pages live and reveal their tariffs.

We'll update this page as soon as we know more about what Vodafone's rivals will be offering, but in the meantime, you can take advantage of Vodafone's quality P10 deal by following the link below.

Alternatively, should you want to buy the phone SIM-free, you can pre-register your interest at Huawei's vMall UK shop.

Spotted any other great P10 deals? Let us know in the comments.