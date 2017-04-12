Huawei Boss: "I've never figured out why we need smartwatches"

Huawei Chief Executive, Eric Xu, has dismissed smartwatches as pointless in his latest comments, saying he "never figured out" why they were useful.

The CEO made his comments less than two months after Huawei launched the new Watch 2 wearable at MWC 2017.

Speaking to Forbes, Xu reportedly said: "I've never figured out why we need to wear smartwatches when everything we need is on our phones."

Huawei's latest smartwatch follows the original Watch and was one of the first devices to run the latest Android Wear 2.0 OS from Google.

But it seems Mr Xu isn't sold on the whole thing. His comments came during the company's analyst summit in Shenzhen, in response to a question about the future of the smartwatch market.

He added: "I'm not a man who wears watches, and I've never been optimistic about this market."

The Huawei Watch 2

Huawei has a rotating CEO policy that involves three different men, one of which is Xu, taking over the position every six months.

Smartwatches are yet to cross over into the mainstream, and the market is currently dominated by Apple with its Apple Watch.

Nonetheless, Huawei claims its original Watch sold well, and appears to be doubling down with its latest wearable effort, which also comes with Gorilla Glass and swappable straps.

