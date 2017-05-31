HTC Vive now comes with free Star Trek Bridge Crew

HTC will now bundle in a free copy of Star Trek Bridge Crew with every HTC Vive purchase in an effort to increase consumer demand for the virtual reality headset.

Star Trek Bridge Crew is a multiplayer VR game that lets up to four players take control of the iconic Star Trek ship. Players have to work together in order to overcome the missions that the crew is tasked with.

This isn't the first time HTC has launched a compelling deal for what is the most expensive consumer VR headset on the market.

Related: HTC Vive review

It was only a couple of months ago the Taiwanese manufacturer celebrated the hardware’s first birthday by offering customers £100 off the headset for one day only.

In our preview for Bridge Crew we said the game “emphatically captures the look and feel of the Star Trek universe and crafts a believable experience.

"...Bridge Crew looks to be an exciting addition to the Star Trek universe and some serious Trekkie wish-fulfilment."

This offer is valid until the 30th June, so if you’re interested you better take advantage of this deal before it goes into warp speed.

Though the HTC Vive is considered to be the most comprehensive consumer VR experience available, recent estimates have it that around half of all high-end VR headsets sold in 2016 were PSVRs according to the latest estimates.

This latest promotion should go some way to getting more consumers on board, but we're expecting more from HTC in the near future so stay tuned.

Will you be picking up this HTC Vive bundle? Let us know in the comments.