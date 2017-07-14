HTC U11 is about to become the key Google Assistant vs Alexa battleground

Amazon’s Alexa assistant is rolling out to the squeezable HTC U11 smartphone next week, setting up a one-on-one, mano-a-mano battle with the built-in Google Assistant.

In a tweet posted on Friday (via Neowin), the Taiwanese smartphone maker said Alexa would be coming to the U11 in just three days, meaning users should start seeing it on Monday.

Once the popular personal assistant lands, HTC U11 owners will be able to choose between Alexa and the Google Assistant, which shipped with the phone back in May.

Which digital helper will be preferable to users remains to be seen. Assistant offers the power of Google Search and a recent study claimed Google’s offering was six times better than Alexa at answering questions.

Amazon, of course, can offer a certain degree of inter-operability with Echo devices and has a much broader range of Skills than the Google Assistant at this stage.

It’s not clear yet whether HTC has worked with Amazon to create any EdgeSense features specific to the Alexa app, but we’re sure to find out on Monday.

The battle will offer a neat microcosm of the merits of both assistants, as they seek to take on Apple’s Siri and Microsoft’s Cortana.

The only other smartphone of note shipping with Alexa is the Huawei Mate 9, but we may see more of those arrive at the forthcoming IFA tech show.

Have you used Alexa and Assistant enough to crown a champion? Drop us a line in the comments section below.