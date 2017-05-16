Will the HTC U11 be updated to Android O? Live from the HTC U11 launch in Taiwan, Alastair Stevenson has the answer.

The newly unveiled HTC U11 will be updated to Android O, TrustedReviews can reveal.

HTC's president of smartphones and connected devices, Chailin Chang, promised that company’s latest flagship smartphone will recieve “updates to the next two versions of Android,” during a press briefing at the device's launch in Taipei.

The news comes just before the start of Google I/O 2017, where the company is expected to release fresh information about the next version of Android.

The developer preview of the next version of Google’s mobile OS, codenamed Android O, is available now, though details about the final version – including its name – remain unknown.

Chang added that the company is considering extending the number of software updates the HTC U11 will receive.

“We may extend support to the next three versions of Android. It will depend on the hardware and software demands of the version [...] and if it will bring value to the consumer,” he told us.

The U11 is the latest flagship smartphone from HTC and will launch running the latest version of Android Nougat, overlaid with HTC’s Sense skin.

Pricing starts at £649, which puts it in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy S8, our current recommended flagship Android phone.

