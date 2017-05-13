HTC U wants to teach you how to squeeze, apparently

HTC’s next smartphone is going to teach you how to squeeze effectively, if a newly leaked app is anything to go by.

There’s been no shortage of evidence that the upcoming HTC U phone will have a ‘squeeze’ feature. In fact, HTC has even been heavily teasing the feature itself. But new evidence suggests that the action of squeezing is going to be integral to the HTC U’s user experience.

Yesterday, for a brief period of time, an app called ‘HTC Edge Sense’ was available on the Google Play Store. The app, which was published by HTC, detailed how to use the squeezing function on the phone. It even has a pseudo-squeezometer that lets you test your squeeze force by filling up virtual balloons with air.

The app has, unfortunately, since been removed.

The app, which was first spotted by Android Police, goes on to illustrate a number of other uses for the control function, including capturing images and launching the Google Assistant digital helper.

It’s long been rumoured that HTC would be introducing an ‘Edge Sense’ feature for the HTC U. It seems that using the feature involves squeezing the edges of the phone, although HTC hasn’t strictly confirmed this just yet.

In any case, there’s not long to wait – HTC has announced an official reveal for the HTC U, scheduled for May 16. We’re expecting the handset to boast top-end specs, including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor; that's the same chip that featured in the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

What would you like to see from the HTC U? Let us know in the comments.