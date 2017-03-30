Yesterday was all about the Samsung Galaxy S8, but today is a new day and we've got news of HTC’s contender for the best flagship crown.

It’s already been widely reported that the company is readying a new version of its HTC U phone, known as "Ocean", and now its been claimed that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor will be on board.

That’s big news for HTC, as Samsung was granted exclusivity for that component on its new pair of flagships, an agreement that doesn’t expire until at least May.

But it looks like HTC will be launching its own Snapdragon 835-equipped phone after the agreement ends, to keep its flagship up to date – that is, if the newly spotted phone on benchmarking tool AnTuTu is legit.

Alongside that much coveted chip, the ‘HTC CBP’, as it’s referred to in this test, has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 16-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel lens on the back, and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The list also includes a 2560 x 1440 resolution display, however, there's no mention of the size so we’ll go with the 5.5-inch QHD screen mentioned previously.

Those top-end features appear to sit alongside HTC’s plans to equip the device with a touch sensitive frame that reacts depending how hard you push its buttons.

If and when the HTC U "Ocean" is released, it will likely replace the HTC 10, sitting above the recently released HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra in the Taiwanese company’s smartphone range.

Can you see past the Galaxy S8 for smartphone of the year? Let us know in the comments below.