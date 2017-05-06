HTC U exposed in what could be the biggest leak yet

The latest HTC U leak might reveal plenty of new details about HTC’s next flagship smartphone.

HTC’s official announcement for the HTC U isn’t until May 16, but that hasn’t stopped the phone from leaking all over the internet. But the latest leak is the biggest – and probably the most legitimate – we’ve seen to date.

Tech blog 91 Mobiles has teamed up with long-time tipster and journalist Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the pseudonym ‘@Onleaks’. He’s got an incredible track record for accurate mobile leaks, so it’s always worth checking out what he’s got to show off.

Hemmerstoffer’s latest findings include a video showcasing a supposed HTC U render from all angles:

As you can see from the video, the phone features virtually bezel-less sides, and ships in a glossy red colour – although other colours will likely be available. There’s a USB Type C port on the bottom and no 3.5mm audio jack, just like January’s HTC U Play and HTC U ultra. There’s also a Home button on the front with a fingerprint scanner built in.

The accompanying 91 Mobiles article details how the ‘squeeze’ feature HTC has been teasing will actually be called ‘Edge Sense’. This feature will allow users to control the phone using one hand, although it’s not exactly clear how it works. Interestingly, the article says that including ‘Edge Sense’ has resulted in a tapered design that means the phone is 9.2mm thick at the top and just 8mm thick at the bottom.

The report also reels off a number of hardware points we’ve already seen leaked in recent weeks. For instance, the phone is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch QHD display and run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip – no surprises there.

We’ll reportedly see several variants of the phone, including 4GB and 6GB RAM options, as well as 64GB and 128GB storage configurations. A MicroSD slot is also expected to be included.

On the camera front, it’s believed that we’ll see a 12-megapixel UltraPixel f/1.7 primary camera. On the back, we’ll see an even higher-resolution 16-megapixel shooter, apparently. And finally, the phone is tipped to boast a 3,000mAh battery and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Unfortunately, until HTC officially announces the phone, we recommend taking all leaks with due caution – no matter how good Hemmerstoffer’s track record may be. The HTC U launch event will take place on May 16, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews for all the latest HTC news.

Related: Best Android phones

What would you like to see from HTC’s next flagship smartphone, the HTC U? Let us know in the comments.