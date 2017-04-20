HTC U confirmed for May release with innovative new feature

Just as the Samsung Galaxy S8 starts making its way in to consumers’ hands, there’s another new flagship phone to get excited about.

Backing up a recent flurry of leaks and rumours, HTC has now officially confirmed the HTC U will be unveiled next month.

What’s more, the phone’s heavily teased innovative new design that features a body with squeezable sides has also been confirmed.

The Taiwanese manufacturer has confirmed the upcoming release via an official save the date mail out. Showing off the phone simultaneously around the world, the company will reveal the handset to crowds in London, New York and its native Taipei on May 16.

As well as the official save the date, HTC has already given us our first look at its upcoming flagship phone via a short, 5 second video clip posted to its Twitter feed.

Adorning the invite with the tagline “Squeeze for the brilliant”, the video (above) also shows the phone’s pressure-sensitive squeezable sides in action. It’s currently unclear how these will interact with the phone’s interface or whether their addition will fall into the bracket of gimmick or true innovation.

Elsewhere, the phone looks set to adopt a large display and a slim, slightly curved form factor finished with the same pearlescent paint job as some of the company’s recent phones.

Previous reports have suggested the new HTC U will pair its remodelled design with a range of high-end internals.

This reportedly includes a 5.5-inch QHD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, HTC’s latest Sense 8 UI and a 12-megapixel primary camera, offset by a 16-meg selfie snapper.

Are you tempted by a phone with squeezable sides? Let us know in the comments below.