Report: HTC's squeezable smartphone will go by HTC U 11

HTC’s forthcoming flagship handset will be sold as the HTC U 11, according to reports on Friday.

A VetureBeat report says the phone will adopt the nomenclature of 2017’s U Ultra and U Play range, while retaining the flagship lineage last updated with the HTC 10 in 2016.

It’ll also be available in five different colours, according to the report’s author Evan Blass. Ol’ @evleaks reckons those are white, black, blue, red, and silver, but he says they won’t be available in all regions.

The long-awaited handset is currently codenamed Ocean and will launch at an event on May 16, which HTC confirmed earlier this week.

Among the rumored specs are a 5.5-inch QHD display and the brand new Snapdragon 835 processor that also powers the new Samsung Galaxy S8.

Recent speculation has also suggested HTC is opting for 4GB RAM and a 12-megapixel snapper.

It is also expected the HTC U 11's most unique feature will be pressure sensitive edges, which can be squeezed to perform tasks like taking a photo or scrolling a web page.

You can see the examples in the leaked promo video below"

The launch represents a chance for HTC to reassert itself among the smartphone elite following the underwhelming reception given to the U Play and U Ultra and the inability of the HTC 10 to convert critical acclaim into solid sales.

Can HTC bounce back with the U 11? Let us know in the comments below.