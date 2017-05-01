If this leaked spec sheet is legit, the HTC U 11 will be an absolute blockbuster

The forthcoming flagship HTC U 11 (Ocean) promises to be the Taiwanese firm’s most capable handset yet, judging by a leaked promotional image that appears to spill the beans on every spec detail.

According to the one-sheet (below) obtained by Gear India, the phone will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and up to 6GB of RAM, which will give it more oomph than the recent Samsung Galaxy S8 in terms of memory.

The image, which preempts the May 16 launch event, also suggests there’ll be a 5.5-inch QHD display, coated by the newest Gorilla Glass 5.

It also promises Bluetooth 5.0, just like the Galaxy S8, and up to 2TB of storage via microSDXC card expansion.

In terms of the camera, there’s a 16-megapixel ‘selfie panorama’ snapper, as well as a 12-megapixel UltraPixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation and UltraSpeed autofocus.

The phone will also be IP57 water and dust resistant, according to the document (via Android Central).

Naturally, there’s a mention for the EdgeSense tech, which leaked promo videos have suggested will enable users to control the UI with gentle squeezes.

In terms of audio, there’ll be HTC Usonic active noise cancellation tech with 3D audio recording, HTC BoomSound and support for Hi-Res audio.

There’s all the usual gubbins like Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 tech and dual SIM.

All in all, it looks like HTC is pulling out all the stops to challenge Samsung's near-perfect Galaxy S8 release. On paper, the firm might just have a shot.

Can HTC pull-off a big comeback with the HTC U 11? Can the company reel in the Galaxy S8? Share your thoughts in the comments below.