The HTC U 11 has apparently been leaked in a full hands-on video, just 24 hours before its expected reveal on Tuesday.

The video, posted by Android Crunch on YouTube, appears to show the new flagship handset and the innovative squeeze gestures that can be used to control the UI.

As previous reports have suggested, the feature will be called Edge Sense. During set up it seems users will be asked to set a ’squeeze force level’ to set the sensitivity.

The video also demonstrates taking a picture using the feature, summoning the Google Assistant and Google Search from the homepage.

A quick double squeeze will also open the camera interface, judging by the video, which you can see below.

The device looks like it’ll have a high sheen metallic finish that’ll be available in blue, red and gray. In terms of connectivity, there’s a USB-C port, but no sign of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The site also has a run down of the specs, which mirrors what we’ve seen in previous links.

If today’s report is correct, the Android 7.1 handset will have a 5.5-inch 1440p display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM.

It’s also tipped to have a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera and a massive 15.8-megapixel selfie camera.

There’ll be 64GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card, but only a 3,000mAh battery.

We’ll have a full run down from the launch, which takes place at 7pm BST on Tuesday.

Can the HTC U 11 match up to the Android-toting Samsung Galaxy S8 range? Let us know your feelings in the comments section below.