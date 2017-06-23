HTC teases new Edge Sense features for U11 — these are the apps you’ll be squeezing next

Sometimes you get the sense smartphone manufacturers just can’t win. They’re often criticised for playing it safe, but when they venture off the beaten track the results are often derided as 'gimmicky.'

It has been used as a stick to beat Moto Mods, as well as LG’s modular G5, and now the word is being cast at HTC to deride the squeezable Edge Sense feature on the new U11 flagship.

While LG was dissuaded, Moto is persisting and HTC is going the same route by announcing a series of new Edge Sense features coming to the U11 in the near future.

Within Google Maps, a squeeze will zoom into a place on the map, while the same is true within Google Photos. A squeeze within Google Calendar will switch between the week and the month view.

Beyond Google, Edge Sense will soon enable users to answer and hang-up calls and dismiss alarms, which is perfect for when you really don’t want to open your eyes in the morning.

Finally, the company says it’ll be rolling out a feature that makes it easier for folks to pause videos without touching the display.

There’s no word on when these features will be incorporated into the HTC U 11, but the firm says they’re all “on the roadmap” (via DroidLife).

if you're thinking of snapping up the HTC U11, there are some pretty good deals available in the UK right now, including on the fetching new Solar Red edition.

Is the HTC U11 your main smartphone squeeze? Share your early impressions in the comments section below.