HTC teases a mystery new product

HTC has already revealed its flagships for at least the first half of 2017, with the U Ultra and U Play hitting store shelves this month.

But it seems the company isn't quite finished unveiling new stuff, if the HTC Facebook page for Taiwan is any indication.

The firm has provided a cryptic update, that manages to sound distinctly Game of Thrones-esque, though not quite as ominous, with its "Spring is coming" message.

What does it mean? Who knows. The company has refrained from providing any details on just what will be unveiled, but it has suggested we'll find out more before the month is through.

The update was accompanied by a message that seems to suggest whatever product Spring shall bring will arrive on March 20.

Along with the date, the translation of the message reveals the company is planning a stunner of a paradox by gearing up for an "an unexpected surprise." Expected ones are no fun, after all.

There's some specultaion doing the rounds about what HTC will unveil, with some reports floating the idea of a new smartphone.

But, with the aforementioned U Ultra and U Play only just arriving, that seems incredibly unlikely, unless this product is some Taiwan-only smartphone.

There's also the possibility that the mystery message could signal the arrival of the company's unannounced mobile VR product – though, the floral design used in the image says more 'nan's wallpaper' than any kind of VR revelations.

As PhoneArena points out, the green colour scheme could mean the whole thing refers to the sapphire screen, 128 GB HTC U Ultra edition, or a new green color option for a current HTC phone.

In other words, no one has a clue what HTC is up to here, so stay tuned for more as March 20 approaches.

Let us know what you think HTC has up its sleeve in the comments.