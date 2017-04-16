HTC's next flagship revealed in biggest leak yet

HTC released its U Ultra and U Play earlier this year, but we've known for some time the company still had something big in the works.

And while there's been quite a few leaks and rumours about the upcoming flagship phone, known under the name 'HTC U Ocean' or HTC 11, we're yet to see anything revelatory.

Until now, that is, Prolific tipster Evan Blass, otherwise known as @evleaks, has posted a photo which he claims shows the new HTC flagship in all its glory.

Yes, it seems the HTC 11 will be known as the HTC U, according to Blass, who also tweeted a photo of the new phone:

The image reveals what looks to be glass on the front and back, but without the screen being switched on, it's hard to tell exactly where the display begins and ends.

That said, it does seem as though there will be significant bezels on the phone, unlike recent flagship offerings from Samsung and LG.

It also looks like there'll be a physical home button on the front of the device – so no rear fingerprint scanner as with the Galaxy S8, then.

Blass links to a previous article which lists some specs for the phone, seemingly confirming those specs as accurate – though there's been no official word from HTC at this point.

Among the rumoured specs are a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

HTC is also said to have included pressure-sensitive edges which allow for extra control, such as taking a photo, and scrolling.

Blass is generally one of the most reliable leakers, so while there's no way to confirm the picture and specs as accurate, we're fairly sure Blass is on the money here – but use the usual caution as this is still an unconfirmed leak.

Let us know your thoughts on the image in the comments.