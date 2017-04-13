HTC One X10 leaks promising badass battery life

Could the oft-rumoured HTC 11 actually be called the HTC One X10? That looks like a distinct possibility, after a new HTC device promising big battery life leaked on social media.

Prolific mobile tipster @evleaks was the culprit again, posting what appears to be an ad for the HTC One X10 (above) on Twitter

The marketing guff at the top of the render promises "big style meets bigger battery," which we can only assume means robust battery life will be one the device's key selling points.

Other than that, the image doesn't reveal much, except for a rear fingerprint scanner and the sleek industrial design generally associated with HTC handsets.

We originally thought HTC's next flagship would be revealed by April, but that possibility now seems remote, as there's no launch event on the cards for the Taiwanese outfit.

Instead, it could opt to quietly refresh its lineup with the HTC One X10, and then hold a more high-profile unveiling for the HTC 11 (which we now think will be named the HTC U and is being developed under the codename 'Ocean') later in the year – when we're also expecting to get our first real glimpse of the Google Pixel 2.

