HTC offers biggest fans free swag to combat negative HTC U 11 reviews

The HTC U 11 is now out in the wild and, like many flagship releases, it appears to be splitting opinion among smartphone fans and critics alike.

Here at TrustedReviews gave the handset an admirable 8/10 score and praised it for the performance, lack of bloatware and hi-res audio support.

However, not everyone is impressed and HTC is taking a rather unorthodox route to remedying online negativity by rallying its most ardent supporters (via Android and Me).

Related: Best smartphones

In a post on its Elevate forum, reserved for HTC’s biggest fans, the company is asking users to “combat some of the negative things that are out there about the HTC U 11.”

It wants people to regularly comment on blogs and on social media about the benefits of owning an HTC U 11.

What in it for those loyal soldiers who go to bat for the new smartphone?

HTC says: “Despite doing what you do best as a member of Elevate and sharing the good word about all things HTC, I’ll send out some swag goodies here and there.”

We can kinda see HTC’s point here in encouraging actual device owners to argue back against those commenting who “have never seen the device in person.”

However, all that stuff about sharing the good word does make HTC sound a little, shall we say, cultish?

What do you make of HTC's mobilising of the troops? Share your thoughts in the comments section below