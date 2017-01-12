HTC U Ultra and U Play Event Live Stream: How to watch the 'Ocean Note' launch online

HTC U Ultra and U Play Event Live Stream: How to watch HTC's 'Ocean Note' January reveal online wherever you are.

HTC is holding a media event at 8am GMT on Thursday morning and it’s all about ‘U’

During the hour-long address, the company is expected to unveil the flagship HTC U Ultra, which you may know by its widely-reported Ocean Note codename.

HTC is likely to pitch this as a flagship 6-inch phablet, perhaps in the hope of picking up customers who’re missing the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

It is also thought the company has the HTC U Play (codenamed Alpine) smartphone on deck. A smaller 5.2-inch screen is expected here.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese firm could also release a third handset, the HTC X10, which is in line to succeed last year's HTC X9.

HTC is extending the opportunity for fans to watch the reveal as it happens via a live stream. The company posted this preview video to YouTube on Tuesday.

You'll be able to browse to HTC.com to watch the event live. The kick-off in various time zones is as follows:

- Seattle: 00:00 PST

- New York: 03:00 EST

- London: 08:00 GMT

- Berlin: 09:00 CET

- Dubai: 12:00 GST

- New Delhi: 13:30 IST

- Taipei: 16:00 CST

- Tokyo: 17:00 JST

One thing we are unlikely to see during HTC’s event is the HTC 11 flagship, known by the codename HTC Ocean.

That handset, the successor to the HTC 10, isn’t expected until MWC 2017 at the earliest.

What are you hoping HTC has in store For U. Share your hopes in the comments section below.