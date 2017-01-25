HTC slaps down Android Wear watch rumours – but the leaks keep coming

HTC has denied rumours it is planning to launch an Android Wear watch, despite recent leaks appearing to show the long-rumored co-branded Under Armour wearable.

In a statement given to Android Police, a company spokesperson confirmed a reported denial from a ‘high-level’ HTC executive.

The confirmed quote is: ”We're not going to have an Android watch.”

So, seemingly, that puts the issue to bed. We won’t be seeing such a device at MWC 2017, or any time beyond that.

However, that hasn’t stopped what appears to be a prototype version of the accessory making an unscheduled appearance.

Multiple photos showing a device running the first iteration of Android Wear, rather than 2.0, have emerged on Weibo (via UberGizmo)

The watch pictured has a round face, minus the flat tire design, and a sporty red and black band and dual HTC and Under Armour branding.

It appears HTC got pretty far with the project but now, for whatever reason, it’s unlikely to see an official launch.

Android Wear 2.0 is likely to launch in early February, highlighted by two new LG watches.

Casio has already announced its WSD-F20 rugged watch, while the Huawei Watch 2 has been tipped.

Will you be buying an Android Wear 2.0 watch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.