How to watch the Sherlock New Year's special: All you need to know to catch Sherlock's latest adventure.

Once all the Chritsmas festivities have died down, the new year will be upon us. Luckily, we've got Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman ready to welcome us to 2017, with a new Sherlock series – the first episode of which airs on New Year's day.

Series four looks set to be a good'un, with Sherlock taking on the case of an individual who has taken to destroying images of late prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the first episode 'The Six Thatchers'. Here's all you need to know to make sure you're there when Benedict solves the mystery.

How to watch the Sherlock New Year's special

The BBC has been providing us with our Sherlock fix since the beginning and this year is no different. BBC One is airing the new special at 8.30pm on New Year's Day, so you can convalesce after the previous evening's activities in the company of Sherlock and Watson.

But you may be looking to watch the episode online if you can't get to a TV. Luckily the BBC's iPlayer service will allow you to watch the whole thing as it airs on the channel itself, and catch-up will be available via the same portal. However, you will need a TV licence to use iPlayer, whether you're watching live or on-demand.

If you want to watch on mobile, you can download the iPlayer app using the following links, but the whole TV licence thing still applies:

BBC iPlayer: iOS | Android | Windows

The new series should be available on iPlayer for a while, so it might be time to pay up for that TV licence to make sure you can catch up with the detective's exploits in 2017.

And that's all you need to know!

Let us know if you're looking forward to the special in the comments.