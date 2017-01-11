Nintendo Switch Presentation – Where and how to watch it

Nintendo is set to announce a bunch of new details regarding the Nintendo Switch including its release date and launch games as part of a special presentation on January 13.

The 60 minute event will be broadcast live from Tokyo, Japan at 4am GMT / 8pm PT on Friday, January 13, so you might need to set an alarm to catch it.

You’ll be able to watch the showcase in its entirety through Nintendo’s official website, as well as its Twitch and YouTube channels.

We’ll be covering the event live as it happens reporting on all the new games and information being revealed.

Games Editor Brett Phipps will also be going hands-on with the console later this week, so expect an in-depth preview in the coming days.

Nintendo is expected to confirm the console’s release date alongside a slew of launch games such as The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and an all new 3D Mario title.

What are you hoping to see from the event? Let us know in the comments below.