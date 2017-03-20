Sky will show all 2017 F1 races in glorious 4K

Sky has announced it will be showing all 2017 Formula 1 races in 4K on Sky Q, making F1 the second sport after football to be shown in Ultra HD.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to catch every race, qualifying, and practice session live on Sky Sports F1 channel, which obviously means subscribers will need a subscription in order to watch.

In fact, on top of the Sky Sports subscription, you'll need a Sky Q 2TB box, a Multiscreen subscription, and of course, a 4K TV.

That means, unless you have all the above, you're not going to be able to take advantage of the newly-announced 4K service.

As Sky explains: "When the lights go out at 06:00 on Sunday 26th March in Melbourne, Australia, Sky Sports viewers will be able to enjoy the race and every subsequent race in the extra detail and clarity of Ultra HD.

"...Sky Q customers can watch the race’s live coverage, alongside different race camera angles, replays and highlights thanks to the unique split screen viewing feature."

Prior to this announcement, Sky has only shown football and a handful of movies in 4K, so it's good to see the company branching out.

Here's the full F1 schedule:

26 March, Australia, Exclusively live

9 April, China, Exclusively live

16 April, Bahrain, Live

30 April, Russia, Live

14 May, Spain, Exclusively live

28 May, Monaco, Live

11 June, Canada, Exclusively live

25 June, Azerbaijan, Live

9 July, Austria, Exclusively live

16 July, Great Britain, Live

30 July, Hungary, Exclusively live

27 August, Belgium, Live

3 September, Italy, Exclusively live

17 September, Singapore, Live

1 October, Malaysia, Live

8 October, Japan, Exclusively live

22 October, USA, Live

29 October, Mexico, Exclusively live

12 November, Brazil, Exclusively live

26 November, Abu Dhabi, Live

Let us know what you think of the news in the comments.