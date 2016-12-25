How to watch the Doctor Who Christmas special 2016: All you need to know to watch the Doctor's Christmas adventure.

There's a whole load of festive shows and films to catch up with this year, but many will be most excited for the return of Doctor Who. Yes, the Doctor is on his way back to our screens for a special Christmas Day instalment entitled 'The Return of Doctor Mysterio'.

It looks like the special will see the Doctor team up with a superhero known as The Ghost and a reporter named Lucy to defeat a load of aliens with nefarious aims. Sounds very festive.

How to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special

Of course, the Doctor's exploits have always been beamed to us by the BBC, and this year is no different. BBC One is airing the new special at 5.45pm on Christmas Day, so if you've got a TV and haven't descended into a major food coma by then, you're sorted.

But, in the technological age, many will be looking to watch online. Luckily the BBC's iPlayer service will allow you to watch the whole thing as it airs on the channel itself, and catch-up will be available via the same portal. However, you will need a TV licence to use iPlayer, whether you're watching live or on-demand.

If you want to watch on mobile, you can download the iPlayer app using the following links, but the whole TV licence thing still applies:

BBC iPlayer: iOS | Android | Windows

The BBC will repeat the Doctor's Christmas outing on December 30 at 2.30am, but the same streaming options and TV licence restrictions will still apply.

And that's all you need to know! Enjoy the return of The Doctor.

Let us know if you're looking forward to the special in the comments.