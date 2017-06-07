Ready to vote in the UK General Election 2017? This guide explains how to vote in the election, how to check if you’re registered to vote, how to find your polling station, and the opening and closing times for polling stations.

Back in April, UK Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election to take place on June 8, 2017. Originally, the election hadn’t been due until May 7, 2020, but MPs voted 522 to 13 for the election go ahead early.

The Conservative Party, which has been in power since 2010, currently holds 330 seats and is defending a majority of 12, with hopes of growing the majority. The official opposition is the Labour Party, which currently holds 229 seats in the House of Commons.

How to vote in the UK General Election 2017

First, you’ll need to find and attend your local polling station, which we’ll explain how to do further down in this article.

As long as you’re registered to vote, you don’t need to bring anything with you (except in Northern Ireland). For instance, you don’t need to bring your polling card, and you don’t need ID in England, Scotland, and Wales. In Northern Ireland however, you will need photo ID.

If you asked for a postal vote, you’ve probably already voted. Alternatively, you may have opted to vote by proxy – the deadline for which was 5pm on April 28. If you need an emergency proxy vote, you can apply with good reason only up until 5pm on election day. The person you want to appoint needs to be registered individually. Also, a person can’t be a proxy for more than two people at any one election unless they’re a close relative.

Once you arrive at the polling station, you’ll be given a ballot paper that lists the parties and candidates standing in your local constituency. Take this ballot paper in the booth, and follow the instructions: generally, this means marking a cross in your preferred candidates box.

Be very wary of making other marks on the ballot paper. Returning officers use their discretion when counting votes, so if you’ve made several marks on your ballot paper, it may result in your real vote not being counted.

Once you’ve marked your ballot paper, fold it in half and place it in the ballot box.

Bear in mind that the Electoral Commission advises staff to ban voters from using cameras in polling stations, so don’t take any selfies until you’re outside.

How to check if you’re registered to vote

If you’ve already received a postal vote or your polling card then you’re definitely registered to vote. You don’t need to do anything else.

If you haven’t received these, don’t worry; you may still be registered to vote. You don’t need to bring your polling card with you to vote, so if you haven’t got one or you lost yours, you can still vote on the day.

Similarly, if you requested a postal vote but forgot to send it off before the deadline (or didn’t ever receive it, as has reportedly happened in some instances), you’re not out of luck. You can still turn up to the polling station and vote on the day; just bring your postal vote with you.

The easiest way to check if you’re registered to vote is by heading over to the Your Vote Matters website and entering your postcode. You’ll be able to search for the contact details of your local electoral registration office. You can call or e-mail the office and they’ll be able to tell you whether you’re eligible to vote in the UK General Election 2017.

If you’re not already registered to vote, it is now too late to sign up for the UK General Election 2017.

How to find your polling station

If you’ve already received a polling card, you’ll find the polling station address printed on it.

If not, then head on over to the Your Vote Matters website and enter your postcode. You’ll be able to search for your polling station and your electoral registration office.

What time do polling stations open and close?

Voting for the UK General Election 2017 takes place on Thursday, June 8. There are some fake notices circulating on social media that claim citizens voting for certain parties should vote on different days, but these are false and should be ignored.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm UK time. If you’re in the polling station, or queueing outside the station, at 10pm then you’ll still be allowed to vote. However, if you turn up to the queue after 10pm, clerks are allowed to refuse your entry into the polling station.

Do you think the UK should move to online voting and ditch the current model? Let us know in the comments.