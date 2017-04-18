How to register to vote online in the 2017 UK General Election

Snap UK Election 2017 – all you need to know

UK General Election 2017: On April 18, Prime Minister Theresa May announced a snap General Election. Here’s what you need to know, including how to register to vote online and the date of the 2017 General Election.

When is the General Election 2017?

The UK government has confirmed that the General Election 2017 will take place on June 8 this year.

It’s a bold move, given that the last General Election took place just two years ago.

However, it’s important to note that the General Election is not a sure thing – it will require a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament on Wednesday, April 19, before it goes ahead.

That’s highly likely to happen, given the fact that both the Conservatives and Labour have shown support for the decision.

Who can vote in the General Election 2017?

If you’re hoping to vote in the June 8 General Election, you’ll need to fulfil the following criteria.

Age

In England and Wales, you can register to vote if you’re 17 years old. However, you can’t vote until you’re 18 years old. In Scotland, you can register to vote if you’re 15 years old (and sometimes 14), but you can’t vote in UK Parliament elections until you’re 18 years old.

Citizenship

You’ll need to be a British or Irish citizen living in the UK; or a Commonwealth citizen living in the UK who has leave to remain in the UK or who does not require leave to remain int he UK; or a British citizen living overseas who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years; or an Irish citizen living overseas who was born in Northern Ireland and who has been registered to vote in Northern Ireland in the last 15 years.

You can find a list of European Union countries, Commonwealth countries, British Overseas Territories, and British Crown Dependencies here.

UK General Election 2017: How to register to vote online

Eligible? Great. To vote in an election or referendum in the UK, you need to be on the electoral register.

If you think you’re already registered and want to check, you’ll need to contact your Electoral Registration Officer. Head over to Your Vote Matters and enter your postcode to get the correct contact details for your local electoral registration office.

If you want to register to vote, head to the Government’s vote registration website here: Click here to register to vote

You can use this service to apply to register to vote; or update your name, address, and other details; or change your voting preferences, including whether you want to vote in person or by post; as well as changing whether you’re on the open register or not. Registering takes around five minutes.

To register to vote, you’ll need your National Insurance number, as well as details of your new address and old address if you’ve moved. If you’re living abroad, you’ll also need your passport details.

Once you submit your application, you’ll get a reference number. The application will be sent to your local authority, which will contact you as soon as possible to confirm your registration.

Note, however, that registration isn’t immediate, so it’s highly advisable to register sooner rather than later. There is usually a deadline to register to vote that falls several weeks before a given election or referendum date. If you’re hoping to vote, we’d recommending registering immediately to ensure you don’t miss out.

