How to play Snake on your iPhone or Android device today: There may be rebooted Nokia 3310 just around the corner, but you don't need to wait to play the most iconic mobile game of all-time. Here's how to download Snake for Android and iOS right now.

There was a time when we thought MWC 2017 might be a bit underwhelming. After the Samsung Galaxy S8 got pulled from the show, it was left to the likes of the LG G6 and Huawei P10 to whet our appetites, and for better or worse, we know pretty much everything about these devices ahead of the show.

Enter a shock saviour in the form of Nokia – or, to be more specific, its new Finnish benefactor, HMD.

We're now expecting to see not just new Nokia Android phones at Mobile World Congress but, in a surprise twist, a re-release of the iconic Nokia 3310 'dumb phone' as well.

That got us thinking about all the things we used to love about the 3310 – it was seemingly indestructible, for one, and could also happily survive a week-long festival on a single charge.

And of course, it came pre-loaded with arguably the most iconic mobile game ever made, Snake.

How to download Snake for Android and iOS

That factor alone has us drooling over the prospect of a 'new' Nokia 3310 for 2017, but the fact is, Snake is available to play today.

Here are all the links you need to download Snake '97 for Android and iOS – even Windows Phone gets some love.

Android: Download Snake '97 from Download Snake '97 from Google Play

iOS: Download Snake '97 from the Download Snake '97 from the App Store

Windows Phone: Download Snake '97 from the Download Snake '97 from the Microsoft Store

As an added bonus, Android users can check out Snake Rewind, which is a modern re-make of the game by its creator, Taneli Armanto.

WATCH: What to expect at MWC 2017

Are you looking forward to revisiting Snake? Let us know in the comments below.