How Google Home can keep your smartphone out of the kitchen

Google has announced an update for its Google Home smart speaker, which brings step-by-step guides to the web’s best recipes into your kitchen.

The new tool extends the number of recipes available through the Google Assistant to more than five million.

Users can simply say “Ok Google, let’s make…” or they can search for a specific repipe using the Google Search app for iOS and Android and select “Send to Google Home.”

From there, users will be able to say “OK Google, start cooking” to commence sequential steps, on command and repeated when necessary.

It’ll also be possible to ask how much of a certain ingredient you’ll need.

The company is promising indexed entries from “Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network and many more.”

While Assistant had some recipes before, the roll out of this feature over the coming week turns it into a fully fledged cooking aid with more recipes than it’s possible to cook.

Given how mucky and moist our phones and tablets have become while following recipes down the years, this is a welcome addition.

Check it out in the video below.

Unfortunately, Google is only rolling the feature out to US users right now, so it could be a while before Brits get the opportunity to take it for a test drive.

Best dust off that Jamie Oliver cookbook, eh?

Have you chosen between Google Home and Amazon Echo yet? Share your preference in the comments below.