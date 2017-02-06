House of Cards season 5: Release date, trailers, news and more

House of Cards season 5: We've rounded up all the House of Cards season 5 news and rumours, to bring you the latest on a release date, trailers and more.

There are still a few month to go before House of Cards season 5 is upon us. Will Frank be able to hang on to the Presidency this time around? Has Doug gone for good? Is Claire plotting to do away with her husband? It's all a mystery at this point, but we've roudned up all the currently available information right here so you can keep track of the latest developments.

Spoiler alert: If you're yet to catch up on Frank Underwood's exploits through the first four seasons of House of Cards, you might want to come back once you've watched those episodes.

Related: MWC 2017

House of Cards season 5 – We finally have a release date

Netflix released an ominous House of Cards season 5 teaser trailer to coincide with Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January, and it looks like we're in for a particularly dark installment in the series.

Related: Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi release date, trailers, news and more

Accompanied by the tagline "We make the terror" when posted to Twitter, the clip itself doesn't reveal much in the way of details. It does, however, finally give us a release date, confirming the new season will arrive on 30 May 2017. That's later than previous seasons, which have typically arrived in Q1 – perhaps due to showrunner Beau Willimon departing.

The trailer consists of an upside-down American flag billowing outside a distinctly dreary-looking Capitol Building in Washington DC. There's also audio of some children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, which probably doesn't mean much other than making for a suitably creepy accompaniment for the bleak visuals.

House of Cards season 5 – What can we expect?

Netflix has kept unusually quiet about the upcoming season, so confirmed details are hard to come by at this point. We'll be rejoining Frank Underwood this May, but this time around, things will be a little different.

This will be the first season without series creator Beau Willimon, who left the show last year and has reportedly been replaced by senior series writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese.

What effect this will have on the new season's story arc, if any, is unclear – but there's certainly a lot for the new showrunners to work with.

Last season, Claire and Frank decided that they were "done trying to win over people’s hearts" and decided that they could "work with fear." That basically means the newly reconciled couple are planning to launch a war in order to distract from the controversy surrounding Frank and the various allegations (all true, of course) against him contained in reporter Tom Hammerschmidt’s Washington Herald story.

Related: Ultra HD Blu-ray

With an election looming, you can expect to see a lot of evasive and fear-mongering tactics from President Underwood, who looks like he'll be launching an all-out assault on terrorist group ICO as part of his new plan to "work with fear".

When we last saw Claire and Frank, they were sitting in the Situation Room at the White House, having witnessed the murder of hostage James Miller at the hands of ICO terrorists. The couple both look into the camera in a joint "breaking the fourth wall" moment, the likes of which we hadn't seen up until that point.

Does that mean Claire will be delivering cold monologues to camera, just like her husband, this season? Probably not, but that final look into camera suggests she's to be considered at least as dangerous as Frank this time around. She came close to fully betraying him in season 4, so could this be the season we finally see her leave him behind? Or worse?

We're also intrigued to witness the fallout from Hammerschmidt’s article. Is this the beginning of the end for Frank, now that his flat-out murderous exploits have been revealed? Or will the impending war be enough to distract from its revelations? Either way, there's a load of threads that are quickly unravelling for Frank, who still needs to deal with Russian President Petrov. Meanwhile Presidential hopeful Will Conway will be doing all he can to make sure the current commander-in-chief gets his comeuppance.

Trusted advisor and White House Chief of Staff Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) has disappeared with his new love interest Laura. Whether he'll be as big a force in the House of Cards universe in season 5 remains uncertain at this point.

The same can be said of Remy and Jackie, who fled Washington after their affair was made public. We know Michael Kelly is returning this season, so we're sure to see Doug at some point, but a Remy or Jackie appearance... we're not so sure.

Is this the end for Frank?

Whatever happens, Michael Kelly has hinted that we could see the demise of a central character. Speaking to Deadline, he said: “You lose characters that you love. We almost lost Frank, and I always have faith in the writers that no matter what road we go down, we’re going to come back to what the show is.”

Frank was shot last season, and his health appeared to be deteriorating, so we're slightly concerned that the central character is in the firing line this time around. It's a stretch, but considering how ruthless the show is, and Claire's recent ambitions to seize control from her husband, we're not ruling out the death of Frank Underwood here.

And neither is the internet. Rumours have been flying around suggesting it's Francis' time to go, with some even suggesting that Claire will be the one to carry out the wicked deed. Others have Doug down as the one who will finally dispatch the central character. It's all rumour at this point, but it has us excited for what promises to be a tumultuous season of House of Cards.

House of Cards season 5 – Trailers

So far we've only been offered the teaser trailer mentioned above. Here it is again in all its tantalising glory:

House of Cards season 5 – Cast and Characters: Who's back and who's new?

Again, details are sparse at this point. There's no confirmation of who will be returning, aside from who you'd expect. One thing that is confirmed is that two new cast members, Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott, will be joining House of Cards season five. Just what role Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson will play is unclear, but it's expected to be a major one.

Here are some people we're expecting to see in House of Cards season 5:

Kevin Spacey – Francis "Frank" J. Underwood, President of the United States

Robin Wright – Claire Underwood, First Lady of the United States

Michael Kelly – Doug Stamper, White House Chief of Staff

Derek Cecil – Seth Grayson, White House Press Secretary

Elizabeth Marvel – Heather Dunbar, former Solicitor General of the United States

Paul Sparks – Thomas Yates

Boris McGiver – Tom Hammerschmidt, former editor of The Washington Herald

Joel Kinnaman – Will Conway, Republican nominee for president and Governor of New York

Dominique McElligott – Hannah Conway, wife of Will Conway

Lars Mikkelsen – Viktor Petrov, the President of the Russian Federation

Patricia Clarkson – ?

Campbell Scott – ?

Here's a list of some possible appearances:

Mahershala Ali – Remy Danton, former White House Chief of Staff under President Underwood

Jayne Atkinson – Catherine Durant, former Secretary of State

Kim Dickens – Kate Baldwin

Molly Parker – Jackie Sharp, former Deputy House Minority Whip

Michel Gill – Garrett Walker, former President of the United States

Gerald McRaney – Raymond Tusk, former associate of President Walker

Wendy Moniz – Laura Moretti, Doug's love interest

Reg E. Cathey – Frederick 'Freddy' Hayes

That's by no means an exhaustive list, but it's our best guess for the time being. We're expecting to hear more about cast and plot in the coming months so stay tuned.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/house-of-cards-season-5-news-new-rumor-on-potential-inauguration-day-release-of-anticipated-season-emerges-173073/#2GvvIQ72OQ2DrC3T.99 Campbell Scott and Patricia Clarkson to the cast of season 5

WATCH: Best TVs at CES 2017

Let us know what you want to see from House of Cards season 5 in the comments.