Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 looks fly, but can it match the red iPhone 7

Apple fans are going loopy for the new red iPhone 7, but it could soon have a contender in the hot or not smartphone stakes. Judging by an image leaked on Friday, Samsung will release the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in a fetching blue variant.

V3 has the scoop on what looks like a potential fifth hue for the long-awaited Android flagship.

So far, courtesy of leak king Evan Blass, we’ve seen Black Sky, Orchid Grey and Arctic Silver. Pictures of a gold variant have also been doing the rounds this week.

While the image displayed on Friday doesn’t show much other than a blue-ish outline, the ocean scene depicted on the display offers more of a hint.

So far, the leaked images have shown a like-minded scene on the display. For example, the ‘Arctic Silver’ phone depicted a snowy scene.

There have been rumours of a violet S8, and this could well turn out to be it. However, given the Blue S7 handsets were dubbed Blue Coral by the manufacturer then we’d say it’s a pretty safe bet.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S8 and its larger S8+ sibling on March 29 at Unpacked events in London and New York. We'll be there with bells on to bring you all of the news as soon as it breaks.

