Horizon Zero Dawn update lets you pose in photo mode

PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a substantial update next week that adds new features, bug fixes and more.

One of the major new additions comes in the form of an enhanced photo mode. Players can now apply new filters to images and have Aloy strike a number of poses toward the camera.

Aloy’s heart pose in particular is pretty damn adorable.

The update also plans to add a number of customisation options for Horizon Zero Dawn’s HUD elements. You can now filter the map and hide enemy and quest markers. You can find the full patch notes over on the PlayStation Blog.

Guerilla Games’ community manager Jeroen Roding said the patch will launch for PS4 sometime next week. When and how much it will weigh in remains a mystery.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Games Editor Brett Phipps had a blast with Horizon Zero Dawn, praising it as the best looking console game ever in his 9/10 review.

“I didn’t expect Horizon Zero Dawn to be this good. I doubt I’ll be the only one saying they were surprised that the Killzone developer has been able to deliver a game with such breadth, depth and consistently rewarding gameplay. Couple all of that with a compelling story led by an engaging lead protagonist and you have a brilliant game, an absolute must-buy for all PS4 owners.”

Have you taken any stunning pics in Horizon Zero Dawn? Let us know in the comments below.