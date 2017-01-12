Guerilla Games is introducing yet another visual spectacle with Horizon Zero Dawn, a beautiful adventure set in an expansive open world. The minds behind Killzone are in unknown territory, and from what we've seen so far, they're set to leave a pretty big mark. The PS4 exclusive is launching in March 2017, and we've got all the information you need.

What is Horizon Zero Dawn?

Horizon Zero Dawn is an action-role playing game set in a post-apocalyptic world populated by strange robotic creatures. It’s an inspired setting, combining third-person shooting with diverse exploration. You play as Aloy, a young hunter tasked with uncovering the unknown world before her, which has long been dominated by machines.

Horizon Zero Dawn release date – When is it coming out?

Horizon Zero Dawn is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2017 in North America and March 3, 2017 in the UK and Europe.

Guerilla Games confirmed in an interview with Gamespot that the delay is due to the sheer size of the game.

"It's very big. We have a lot of quests; we have a lot of different regions as well. We have a lot of different Machines. Just playtesting this, it's very, very time-consuming. We have so many components. We just want to raise the quality on the different areas."

Horizon Zero Dawn Story Trailer

The latest trailer for Horizon Zero Dawn was revealed in January 2017, finally shining a detailed light on the game's narrative:

Horizon Zero Dawn gameplay – How does it play?

Judging from the small snippets of gameplay we’ve seen, Horizon Zero Dawn will play like a traditional third-person shooter that has been enhanced with some cool new additions. Body parts of your robotic enemies, such as laser cannons, can be used against them. You can also loot creatures for crafting materials and new equipment, which will be a vital part of adapting to such a harsh new world.

Aloy can utilise traps, bows, explosives and more, and her arsenal will only grow stronger as you explore the open world. You can freely roam about the environment in-between missions, taking on sidequests by conversing with NPCs and neighbouring tribes.

Horizon Zero Dawn will also feature a realistic weather system and day-night cycle. The system can be used in tandem with the game’s stealth elements. You can hide in nearby foliage and ambush nearby enemies, ensuring an immediate instakill.

The E3 2016 demo revealed a selection of new mechanics for Horizon: Zero Dawn, many of which reminded us of Monster Hunter, Rise of the Tomb Raider and even Uncharted. It appears an infection is spreading across the land, taking over the mechanical wildlife and making them hostile to the player. Aloy can essentially hotwire a selection of creatures, turning them into makeshift vehicles or travelling companions.

Aloy can communicate with NPCs spread across the open world to learn more information regarding the game's lore and accept a myriad of side quests. Throughout these conversations you will have access to different dialogue options, with each choice shaping how the world views you and your actions.

Horizon Story Dawn Story – What’s it about?

Set 1,000 years in the future, humanity has long abandoned the planet due to the world being overwhelmed by powerful robotic creatures. Aloy is a member of a small, indigenous tribe, who must hunt mechanical wildlife to survive.

It appears the main narrative follows Aloy and her tribe as they are forced to fight against a neighbouring settlement with the power to enslave the mechanical creatures that roam the land. Additional characters and locations are hinted at in the recent story trailer, signalling that this is only the beginning of something bigger.

