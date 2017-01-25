Horizon Zero Dawn PS4 Bundle confirmed for Europe

Sony has announced that Horizon Zero Dawn will launch both standalone and as part of a 1TB PS4 bundle.

At the moment, it appears the bundle is only confirmed for European markets, with Sony telling Gamespot it has “nothing to announce” right now in regards to a North American release.

The bundle itself will contain a 1TB PS4 system and a physical copy of Horizon Zero Dawn, as opposed to a digital download.

Sony is known for packaging in its high-profile exclusives with consoles, having done the same for Bloodborne and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in previous years.

Developed by Guerilla Games, the minds behind Killzone and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League, Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world adventure filled with hostile robo-animals and utterly gorgeous environments.

A recent story trailer shun a detailed light on the game’s characters and narrative, things that have remained a mystery for months now.

Horizon Zero Dawn is coming exclusively to PS4 on March 1,2017.